Davos 2024: Armenian President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees discuss Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Both sides praised the effective cooperation of over 30 years between Armenia and the UNHCR, Khachaturyan’s Office said in a readout.

Khachaturyan and Grandi discussed the humanitarian and social problems facing the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps aimed at resolving the issues.

Grandi inquired about the social protection and accommodation conditions, as well as other humanitarian issues, of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context the President presented in detail the Armenian government’s rapid response programs and actions aimed at resolving both the primary and complex problems of the forcibly displaced persons.

An agreement was reached to continue close cooperation to resolve the existing issues.