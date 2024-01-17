N. Korea claims to have successfully launched hypersonic IRBM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. North Korea said Monday it successfully test-fired a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) carrying a hypersonic warhead the previous day as part of regular activities to develop powerful weapons systems, Yonhap news agency reports.

The missile loaded with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead was launched Sunday afternoon in a bid to verify the warhead's gliding and maneuvering capabilities and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines, Yonhap reported citing the North Korean KCNA.

According to North Korea, the test was part of the Missile General Bureau and its affiliated defense science institutes' "regular activities for developing powerful weapon systems.”

North Korea also said the test-fire "never affected the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation."

South Korea's military said Sunday it detected the launch from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 2:55 p.m., and the missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the sea.

It marked North Korea's first missile launch since firing the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Dec. 18 and its first known firing of a solid-fuel IRBM loaded with a hypersonic warhead.