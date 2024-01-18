Armenia to present evidence on groundless character of Azerbaijan’s claims in Permanent Court of Arbitration

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The delegation headed by the Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters has participated in a procedural meeting at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in the framework of the arbitration proceedings initiated by Azerbaijan on 27 February 2023 under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), the Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters said in a statement.

Azerbaijan falsely claims that Armenia violated the ECT in relation to energy resources in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia will provide evidence to the court which will dismiss the allegations.

The Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters said "Armenia expects the finalization of the procedural rules of the mentioned arbitration proceedings, and is going to present its arguments and evidence on the groundless character of Azerbaijan's legal claims in due course during the said arbitration procedure.”