29 items on draft agenda of National Assembly Regular Sittings to be convened on January 15

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: On January 12, the Council of the National Assembly presided over by the National Assembly Vice President Hakob Arshakyan convened a sitting, the parliament’s press service said in a readout.

According to the source, the draft agendas of the seventh session of the eighth convocation of the National Assembly, as well as the regular sittings to be convened on January 15 were debated and approved.

The sequence for the debate of the agenda items of the regular sittings was also set.

It is noted that 25 items were included in the draft agenda of the National Assemby regular sittings.

Amendments were made in the decisions of the National Assembly Council of October 4, October 5, October 25 018-A and 020-A of 2021.