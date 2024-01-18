'Civil Contract' nominates Karen Tumanyan for the position of member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: The 'Civil Contract' faction of the National Assembly of Armenia has nominated Karen Tumanyan for the position of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“According to Article 144.2 of the Constitutional Law the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly has nominated Karen Tumanyan as a candidate for the position of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council,” reads the statement signed by the Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, the Acting National Assemby President Hakob Arshakyan.