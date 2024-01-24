Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan questioned in COVID-19 response probe

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan has said she’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies in the case on alleged abuses and embezzlement committed during the COVID-19 response.

Avanesyan served as Deputy Minister of Healthcare during 2018-2021 under then-Minister Arsen Torosyan.

“I’ve been summoned to questioning. I was questioned either in late November or in December of 2023,” Avanesyan told reporters. She did not elaborate.

Multiple arrests have been made so far in the criminal investigation into alleged abuse and embezzlement during the COVID-19 response.