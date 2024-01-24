Pashinyan lauds police for low crime rate, aims to make Armenia safest country in the world

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has praised the police and emergency services for their work which has contributed to the country being ranked 7th safest country in the world in terms of crime rate and safety by Numbeo analytical platform.

According to the Crime Rate and Safety Index by Country report by Numbeo in 2023, Armenia ranks 7 out of 142 countries. Yerevan city has been ranked 20th safest city out of 416, which is the highest score in the region.

The figures were reported to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was pleased to hear the results and said, “Of course this data is very good, we are very happy at this stage, but I hope that we have set more serious objectives before ourselves in terms of the international image. If today we are unfortunately seventh, according to the organization, in terms of domestic safety, this means that we have to set an objective to advance further, and our objective must be to become the safest country. And the same goes for the capital city Yerevan. Tourism agencies pay a lot of attention to such things while developing their packages. We must keep the finger on the pulse all the time, and wherever we see regress or don’t see progress we ought to study and understand the reasons. Of course, first of all this process relates to the work of the police and the rescue service, meaning, this is the most important thing. Every year we must have this guideline while evaluating the work of our rescue service and police.”