Greece supports stronger Armenia-EU ties

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Greece supports the strengthening of the Armenia-EU ties and the deployment of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has said.

“Regarding the Armenia-EU relations, Greece supports strengthening relations with Yerevan and the deployment of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia,” the Greek FM said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“Greece will work to strengthen institutional dialogue on the level of our expert skills, being one of the oldest EU members,” the Greek FM said.

Thanking Mirzoyan for the warm reception, Gerapetritis added, “I am happy and honored to be in Yerevan for the first time as foreign minister, and to reiterate the excellent level of bilateral ties and our willingness to further deepen our relations. Indeed, Greece and Armenia have strong historical ties, friendly relations that have been built over centuries. And I have also regular contact and cooperation with my good friend and colleague.”