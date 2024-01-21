Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-01-24

YEREVAN, 9 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.38 drams to 405.61 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 443.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 4.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.09 drams to 515.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 382.39 drams to 26408.65 drams. Silver price down by 1.48 drams to 297.91 drams.