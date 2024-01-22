YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ARARAT Museum of the Yerevan Brandy Company is opening a temporary exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of renowned Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov. The exhibition, titled “Sergei Parajanov: Uninterrupted Flight”, will showcase photographs taken by Parajanov's friend and student, photographer Yuri Mechitov, including the famous “Flight” photo.

The “Flight” photo is considered to be one of the most iconic images of Parajanov and is notable for its unique composition and symbolism. The photo was taken on May 15, 1981, and captures Parajanov's persona as well as his creative genius, as the author of the photo’s composition was Parajanov himself.

“It is rather challenging, almost impossible to have a comprehensive analysis of Parajanov’s extraordinary heritage. His works alter our views on visual perception and turn it into a thrilling mystery. Parajanov's whole life was a sincere search for the beautiful and harmonious, and this exhibition offers a glimpse into his world. We are delighted that visitors from Armenia and around the world will have the opportunity to discover the new facets of Mastery, Generosity, Creativity, and Devotion”, noted Zaruhi Saribekyan Communications Manager of Yerevan Brandy Company.

The “Sergei Parajanov: Uninterrupted Flight” exhibition premiered in July 2023 and was part of the Rambalkoshe Contemporary Art musæum project. The exhibition will be open until May 1, 2024.