LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $2253.00, copper price down by 0.56% to $8402.50, lead price up by 0.29% to $2061.00, nickel price up by 1.35% to $16200.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $24600.00, zinc price down by 1.10% to $2512.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

