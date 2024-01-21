Economic growth in 2023 to be around 8,3-8,5%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic growth in 2023 will stand around 8,3-8,5%, Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan has said.

“We assume that economic growth in 2023 will be around 8,3-8,5%,” Kerobyan said at a press conference.

GDP per capita is projected to be $8,280.

In 2017, Armenia was 122nd among 196 countries according to GDP per capita; Armenia improved its position to 112 in 2020, and according to IMF projections the country will be 86th with 2023 data.