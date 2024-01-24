Prime Minister congratulates all Armenians on Christmas
19:10, 5 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. On Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated all Armenians on Christmas.
In a video message published on his Facebook page, Nikol Pashinyan extended Christmas greetings and read the 20th Psalm.
The Prime Minister concluded his congratulatory speech with a Christmas greeting: "Christ is born and revealed. Great news for you and for us!"
