Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Prime Minister congratulates all Armenians on Christmas

Prime Minister congratulates all Armenians on Christmas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. On Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated all Armenians on Christmas.  

In a video message published on his Facebook page, Nikol Pashinyan extended Christmas greetings and read the 20th Psalm.

The Prime Minister concluded his congratulatory speech with a Christmas greeting: "Christ is born and revealed. Great news for you and for us!"








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]