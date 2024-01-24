Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Secretary of Security Council made a note in Condolence Book of Iranian Embassy

Secretary of Security Council made a note in Condolence Book of Iranian Embassy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Friday visited the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan  and  made a note in Condolence Book opened at the Embassy, wishing a speedy recovery to the victims of the terrorist attack in Kerman.

According to Sputnik Armenia, in an interview with journalists, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia is in contact with the Islamic Republic of Iran to understand what assistance  Armenia could provide to the friendly country.

"The Republic of Armenia condemns  any form of terrorism and  is ready to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, its government and the people to overcome the difficult situation," said Grigoryan.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]