Secretary of Security Council made a note in Condolence Book of Iranian Embassy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Friday visited the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan and made a note in Condolence Book opened at the Embassy, wishing a speedy recovery to the victims of the terrorist attack in Kerman.

According to Sputnik Armenia, in an interview with journalists, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia is in contact with the Islamic Republic of Iran to understand what assistance Armenia could provide to the friendly country.

"The Republic of Armenia condemns any form of terrorism and is ready to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, its government and the people to overcome the difficult situation," said Grigoryan.