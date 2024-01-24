Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Governor of Armavir dismissed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Eduard Hovhannisyan has been relieved of the post of governor of Armavir Province.

