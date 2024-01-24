Governor of Armavir dismissed
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Eduard Hovhannisyan has been relieved of the post of governor of Armavir Province.
The text of the decision has been published on the Government's website.
