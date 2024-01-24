Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is the commemoration of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ.

During the Baptism of Jesus God the Father said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased” (Mt 3:17) and the Holy Spirit descended on Christ in the form of dove, so God appeared to the people for the second time. So, both Theophanies revealed by means of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ are celebrated in the Armenian Church jointly on January 6.

In the evening of January 5 candlelight Divine Liturgy is served in all Armenian churches.

Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated only twice during the year – on the eve of the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ and on the eve of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Following the conclusion of the liturgy, the assembled faithful take lit candles and lamps home symbolizing the divine light and the blessing of the church. Lighting candles also symbolize the light of the Bethlehem Star which led the magi to the baby Christ.

On January 6, following the Divine Liturgy, the Armenian Church also offers a special Blessing of the Waters Service to celebrate the Baptism of Christ in the River Jordan.

Believers take from that water blessed with the cross and myrrh as a blessing and a healing medicine for the sick.

After Blessing of the Waters Service the priests visit the houses of the faithful to proclaim the Christmastide Good News of the Birth of Jesus Christ and hence the tradition of Blessing of the Houses was formed.