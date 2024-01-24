Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Iranian Embassy in Armenia to open condolence book on Kerman bombings

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia will open a condolence book on January 5, from 10:00 to 16:00, on the occasion of the January 3 bombings that killed over 100 people in the southeastern city of Kerman.

On January 3, two bomb explosions hit a commemorative ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of death of military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US airstrike ordered by then-President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport in 2020.

According to latest reports, the death toll has reached 103, and 211 are wounded. The Iranian government declared the bombings a terrorist attack.








