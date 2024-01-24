Human Rights Defender sends staffers to Armavir Correctional Facility for unannounced inspection

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan have visited the Armavir Correctional Facility in the town of Vagharshapat for an unannounced inspection.

According to a press release issued by the Human Rights Defender’s Office, the staffers held private meetings with inmates, studied the state of ensuring their rights, as well as documents and detention conditions.

The identified problems have been discussed with the prison administration and the medical personnel of the prison healthcare center.

The Ombudsperson’s office said that the results of the unannounced visit will be summed up and recommendations will be sent to authorized bodies.