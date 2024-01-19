Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in explosions at ceremony honoring slain general

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

Another 141 were wounded, Iranian media reports.

The blasts struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, who died in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

The explosions occurred near his grave site in Kerman, about 510 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran.