Armenian Ambassador to U.S. attends holiday reception hosted by Secretary Blinken

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts has attended a holiday reception hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“It was wonderful to attend the warm holiday reception for Chiefs of Mission hosted by Secretary Blinken and Ms. Ryan,” Ambassador Makunts said on X. “Looking forward to a more robust Armenia-U.S. partnership in 2024!”








