Armenian Prime Minister's spouse visits Hematology Center named after Prof. R.H. Yeolyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spouse Anna Hakobyan on December 28 visited Hematology Center named after Prof. R. H. Yeolyan.

Accompanied by Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and deputy director of the center, Hayk Grigoryan, Anna Hakobyan had a meeting with the children receiving treatment, Hakobyan’s Office said.

“Deputy director Hayk Grigoryan noted that 22 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the center. About 90 new patients have been diagnosed this year. The center's management emphasized the acquisition of new diagnostic devices and the introduction of the latest technologies for more detailed research. Patients under the age of 25 are treated free of charge at the hematology center,” reads the statement.

According to the source, the deputy director Hayk Grigoryan noted that the number of people traveling abroad for treatment has decreased, as many of them prefer receiving treatment in Armenia.

The deputy director said that last year, cases were also recorded where foreigners had chosen Armenia and the Hematology Center as their place of treatment.

Anna Hakobyan visited all the children, distributed New Year's gifts and talked with them. The Prime Minister's wife asked family members and doctors about the children's health condition and the dynamics of treatment.

Anna Hakobyan encouraged both the children and parents to stay strong wishing them health and patience.