Armenian PM holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has met with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian FM’s visit to Armenia.

“I am happy to see the high-level contacts and mutual visits between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is important not only for the further development of our bilateral relations, but also in terms of being more understandable to each other in foreign relations and generally in our policies. Of course, we constantly discuss bilateral agenda issues and I am glad that there is a working and sincere atmosphere in these discussions. I am also aware that you have had a productive discussion with the Armenian foreign minister, and that you have active and intensive working contacts, for which I am also glad. I’d also like to hear from you the agenda of your visit and expected results,” the Prime Minister said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings.

“The President asked me to cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of the Republic of Armenia on New Year and Christmas. Your Excellency, I am very happy to meet you. I’ve had a very good, constructive and useful discussion with my colleague, Foreign Minister of Armenia Mr. Mirzoyan. We are here in the Republic of Armenia today to once again emphasize how much attention we pay to bilateral relations and its importance. Our assessment is that the two countries are on the right track. We are witnessing the development of relations in the political, economic, cultural, educational and humanitarian areas, and at the same time we pay special attention to the deepening of relations,” the Iranian FM said.

A number of issues related to the Armenia-Iran partnership agenda were discussed. They discussed the enhancement of bilateral trade-economic ties, as well as ongoing and upcoming projects in infrastructure and other sectors.

Issues of regional significance were also discussed, including on the processes around the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the unblocking of regional transport connections on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality and reciprocity, and the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran supports the unblocking process based on the abovementioned principles, particularly the Crossroads of Peace project.