Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its battle against Russia's invasion, the Dutch government said on Friday, reports Reuters.

"Today I informed President Zelenskiy of our government's decision to prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine.

Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure.

This decision confirms the Netherlands’ undiminished commitment to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to respond to the ongoing Russian aggression,’’ added Mark Rutte.