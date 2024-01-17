Biden signs $886 bln defense policy bill into law

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the $886.3 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law, according to a statement released by the White House.

"The Act authorizes fiscal year appropriations principally for the Department of Defense, Department of Energy national security programs, Department of State, and the Intelligence Community," the statement reads.

The bill was greenlighted on December 14 by Congress, and on December 13 by the Senate.

The document contains aid for Ukraine worth $800 mln, reports Tass.