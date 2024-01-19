Lavrov discusses South Caucasus situation with Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

It is noted that Russia’s Lavrov with his Iran counterpart discussed a number of topical issues on the regional and bilateral agenda in the context of implementing agreements reached during the highest-level talks in Moscow on December 7.

In a phone conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Lavrov exchanged views especially on current matters on the bilateral and international agenda, emphasized the situation in the South Caucasus, taking into account the special role of the countries of the region in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to the source, some aspects of Russian-Turkish cooperation were also touched upon, including the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts.