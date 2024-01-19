Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan discuss South Caucasus issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan discussed issues related to the South Caucasus, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

The parties emphasized the leading role and special responsibility of the states of the region in maintaining stability and security in the South Caucasus.

"Both sides confirmed their commitment to maintaining a close dialogue on the issues of regional and European security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.