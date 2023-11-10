PM Pashinyan meets the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Paris Peace Conference, the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, the PM’s Office said.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest.
- 21:51 PM Pashinyan refers to the "Western Azerbaijan" thesis put forward by the official Baku
- 20:21 PM Pashinyan meets the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court
- 20:18 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets European Commission President's Head of Cabinet
- 19:40 Political line of the European Union is to support Armenia and strengthen the country’s resistance: EU representative
- 19:30 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Korea discuss efforts to establish stability and peace in the region
- 19:02 PM Pashinyan presents the “Crossroads of the World” project at the Paris Peace Forum
- 18:58 Armenia seeks to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan in coming months based on three Brussels principles: Pashinyan
- 18:28 Armenian Prime Minister meets with US Assistant Secretary of State
- 17:57 Official Opening Ceremony of the World Sambo Championships 2023 takes place in Yerevan
- 17:00 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-11-23
- 16:59 Asian Stocks - 10-11-23
- 15:31 Armenian Prime Minister lauds ‘excellent’ talks with President Macron in Paris
- 15:28 Armenian PM attends opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum
- 15:10 Russia expresses readiness to host Armenian-Azeri foreign ministerial talks
- 12:33 Aram I serves as Guest Chaplain of U.S. House of Representatives, calls for U.S. support to Nagorno-Karabakh refugees
- 11:15 U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff's resolution seeks sanctions against Azerbaijan for illegally holding Armenian prisoners
- 09:55 Paris Peace Forum 2023: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan attend Élysée Palace reception
- 09:43 Armenia hosts World Sambo Championships 2023
- 09:06 European Stocks - 09-11-23
- 09:05 US stocks down - 09-11-23
- 09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-23
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-11-23
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 09-11-23
- 11.09-23:52 Prime Minister of Armenia, President of France meet in Paris
- 11.09-21:01 Armenia grateful for rapid deployment of UNESCO emergency mission to assess the educational needs of refugee children
16:53, 11.03.2023
4259 views Disturbing video shows Azeri soldier ransacking children’s room in abandoned home of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
15:32, 11.06.2023
3535 views Armenia, United States discuss development of military cooperation
15:58, 11.06.2023
3358 views Investor ignores Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s cancellation of land deal and starts demolition works
13:44, 11.08.2023
3133 views Armenia buys Zen Anti-Drone System from India - EurAsian Times
19:29, 11.03.2023
3126 views There are serious concerns about Azerbaijan's ongoing ambitions, territorial claims against Armenia– Foreign Minister