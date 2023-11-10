Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November 2023

PM Pashinyan meets the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Paris Peace Conference, the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest.








