Political line of the European Union is to support Armenia and strengthen the country’s resistance: EU representative

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The political line of the European Union is to support Armenia and strengthen the country’s resistance, a high-ranking representative of the EU Foreign Relations Service said during a briefing at the European Council ahead of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU, in response to the Armenpress Brussels correspondent’s question about how seriously the European Union takes the territorial claims of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the sovereign territory of Armenia and what steps the EU will take in case of a possible attack by Azerbaijan.

“According to our information, there is a peace agreement on the negotiating table, around which it is necessary to cooperate. I highly appreciate the fact that the Prime Minister of Armenia has recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan has also recognized the territorial integrity of Armenia, and the EU has high hopes for this. There are many dangerous issues: prisoners, borders, but we want to reconsider the issues that are still on the table, which are still the subject of confrontational issues between the two countries. Our political stance is to support Armenia, to bolster the resistance of Armenia, which is under significant pressure from Russia, and this is what we desire,” said a senior EU official.

The high-ranking official of the EU Foreign Relations Service mentioned that the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU will discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and emphasized that reaching a peace treaty between the two countries is an important factor from the point of view of the European security. The official also added that one of the key issues of the discussion will be to support Armenia, which has weakened after the war but continues to fight to stay on the democratic path."

In response to the correspondent's question regarding whether the issue of expanding the powers of the EU observation mission in Armenia is being discussed and what this will mean, the official replied: “We want to continue to work in this direction; we want to gain much more confidence among Armenians. We want to effectively spread the political support missions in Armenia. We are discussing this internally, and I hope that very soon we will be able to talk with the Armenian authorities.”

According to the official, there is a security policy dialogue with Armenia, and the EU hopes to discuss issues related to its mission in Armenia and other matters.

Lilit Gasparyan