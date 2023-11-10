Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November 2023

Paris Peace Forum 2023: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan attend Élysée Palace reception

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have attended a banquet in the Élysée Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in honor of the visiting heads of state, government and international organizations participating in the Paris Peace Forum 2023.








