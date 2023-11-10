Armenia hosts World Sambo Championships 2023
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. More than 500 athletes from 70 countries will compete at the World Sambo Championships 2023 in Yerevan, Armenia on November 10-12.
The opening ceremony will take place at 16:30 in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on Friday.
Athletes will compete for medals in eight weight categories.
The number of visiting delegation members is over 2500.
