EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting agenda includes Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of the upcoming November 13-14 EU Foreign Affairs Council meetings includes the process of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano told Armenpress.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to participate in the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The discussion on Armenia-Azerbaijan was originally planned to take place during the previous session in Luxembourg but was postponed due to timeframe issues.