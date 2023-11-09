Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan eulogizes late Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is now in Paris for the UNESCO General Conference, attended a ceremony commemorating Christian Ter-Stepanian, the late Permanent Representative of Armenia to UNESCO.

Ter-Stepanian died on November 7 at the age of 72.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan delivered a eulogy for Ter-Stepanian at the commemoration ceremony.

“It is with heavy heart that I am paying tribute in memory of Permanent Representative of Armenia, our dear colleague His Excellency Mr. Christian Ter Stepanian who passed away on November 7 at the age of 72.

Ambassador Ter-Stepanian was a prominent diplomat, who made a great contribution to the establishment of the system of the Diplomatic Service of Armenia and proudly represented our country in various international fora.

Christian Ter-Stepanian dedicated the last years of his life to promoting the core values and principles of UNESCO and strengthening Armenia’s cooperation with the Organization.

As the Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the International Organization of Francophonie, Ambassador Ter Stepanian played an invaluable role in advancing Armenia’s ties with the Francophonie and its member states.

The 30 year-long professional career of Christian Ter-Stepanian was marked with dedication, professionalism and tireless work in serving Armenia and promoting its national priorities and international cooperation. A brilliant person and a good friend for many diplomats, currently present here, he will be remembered by the diplomatic community.

I extend my deepest condolences to Ambassador's family members, relatives and all those who mourn his loss,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.