Armenian Prime Minister visits France for Paris Peace Forum 2023, meeting with Macron

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for France to participate in the Paris Peace Forum 2023. His wife Anna Hakobyan is accompanying him on the visit.

On November 9, PM Pashinyan will have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Armenian PM will participate in the Paris Peace Forum on November 10.