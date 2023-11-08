Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November 2023

Secretary of Security Council, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a meeting on November 8 with US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono.

Grigoryan and Bono discussed the efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region and the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout. Grigoryan presented the position of Armenia in this context.

Other issues of bilateral interest were also discussed.

 








