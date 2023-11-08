U.S. to continue to engage towards Armenia-Azerbaijan peace, says State Department

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a ‘priority’ for the United States, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.

He said the U.S. is still ready to host the next round of Armenian-Azeri peace talks.

“Of course,” Patel said at a press briefing when asked whether Washington is still an option for the next round of the negotiations. “Outside of everything that of course is going on in the world that often sometimes takes up a lot of the oxygen in this room, peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for us, for Secretary Blinken, and it’s something that the department will continue to engage towards,” Patel added.