PM Pashinyan, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh discuss development of Armenia- UAE ties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Wednesday Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State at the UAE Foreign Ministry responsible for trade and economic affairs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the Emirati delegation’s visit to Armenia and stressed the importance of implementing joint steps in the direction of developing and enhancing bilateral trade-economic ties, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

Pashinyan said that bilateral partnership has been of dynamic nature in the recent period.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh said he’s had productive discussions with Armenian officials and outlined directions of expanding cooperation and possible projects.

Other issues pertaining to the relations of the two countries and topics of mutual interest were also discussed.