South Korea to open embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. South Korea plans to open an embassy in Armenia, Korea JoongAng Daily reports citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan earlier said that Armenia wants to establish a resident diplomatic representation in Seoul.

South Korea has in turn notified Armenia that it intends to establish a resident embassy in Yerevan in the first half of next year, Mirzoyan said.