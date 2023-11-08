Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November 2023

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO dies aged 72

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On November 7, Christian Michel Ter-Stepanyan,  Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the International Organization of La Francophonie, has passed away aged 72, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Christian Michel Ter-Stepanyan has been part of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Armenia for a long time, having invaluable contribution in the promotion of Armenia’s priorities on international platforms,” the Foreign Ministry said.








