LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-23
LONDON, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 November:
The price of aluminum up by 1.65% to $2279.00, copper price up by 0.69% to $8218.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $2174.00, nickel price up by 0.67% to $18140.00, tin price up by 0.82% to $24550.00, zinc price up by 2.67% to $2572.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 15:09 Russia says it removed military equipment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for planned repair
- 14:44 Precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals named top Armenian exports
- 14:40 Europe Region of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie calls for respect of rights of NK Armenians
- 12:45 Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session
- 11:13 Armenia opts out of upcoming CIS meeting in Moscow
- 10:36 Former Member of Parliament Aragats Akhoyan arrested
- 08:48 European Stocks - 06-11-23
- 08:47 US stocks up - 06-11-23
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 06-11-23
- 08:44 Oil Prices Down - 06-11-23
- 11.06-21:48 88 United Nations staffers killed in Gaza
- 11.06-21:03 Number of tourists visiting Armenia increased by more than 48 percent compared to last year
- 11.06-20:26 Members of the "I Have an Honor" faction meet PACE Monitoring Committee co- rapporteurs on Armenia
- 11.06-19:39 Palestinian death toll in Gaza war exceeds 10,000
- 11.06-19:07 Levon Kocharyan released from custody
- 11.06-18:29 Armenia’s Central Bank presents approaches to regulation and control of virtual assets
- 11.06-17:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-23
- 11.06-17:10 Asian Stocks - 06-11-23
- 11.06-17:05 BTA. Armed Forces' Rearmament Remains Defence Ministry's Main Focus - Deputy Minister Georgiev
- 11.06-16:25 Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5 million Swiss francs
- 11.06-15:58 Investor ignores Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s cancellation of land deal and starts demolition works
- 11.06-15:32 Armenia, United States discuss development of military cooperation
- 11.06-14:56 Putin to seek reelection in 2024 – Reuters
- 11.06-14:30 U.S. Ohio-class submarine arrives in the Mediterranean
