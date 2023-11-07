LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.65% to $2279.00, copper price up by 0.69% to $8218.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $2174.00, nickel price up by 0.67% to $18140.00, tin price up by 0.82% to $24550.00, zinc price up by 2.67% to $2572.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.