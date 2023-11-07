U.S. Ohio-class submarine arrives in the Mediterranean

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A U.S. Ohio-class submarine, a type of vessel which can be equipped with advanced ballistic or Tomahawk cruise missiles, has arrived in the Mediterranean as the US continues to bolster its defensive posture amid the Israel-Hamas war.

CENTCOM, the U.S. Department of Defense combatant command with authority over US forces in the Middle East and West and Central Asia, posted a photo on Sunday of the submarine on X, formerly Twitter, confirming it had arrived in the region.

The disclosure of the submarine's location is significant as the whereabouts of the vessels are typically kept secret for security regions, according to Business Insider.

The CENTCOM photo appears to show the vessel sailing through the Suez Canal.

Last week, the U.S. military said it would deploy an additional 300 troops to the CENTCOM region. The Pentagon said the forces “are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster U.S. force protection capabilities," stressing that the forces will not go to Israel.