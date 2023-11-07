Armenia to add varicella vaccine to National Immunization Schedule

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities plan to add the varicella vaccine in the National Immunization Schedule, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan has said.

Avanesyan briefed lawmakers at a parliamentary committee hearing Monday that the 2024 state budget envisages a 16,4% increase for the National Immunization Schedule.

“Thanks to this we will be able to introduce the use of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine in our country,” Avanesyan said, adding that the vaccination will contribute to keeping people healthy and protected from the highly contagious disease.