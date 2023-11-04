Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project presented to German Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan has presented the Crossroads of Peace project to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said.

“At meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan presented project of “Crossroads of Peace” elaborated by Armenia as initiative that can bring economic benefits not only to our region, immediate neighbours, but also to wider world & will become a unique guarantee for peace,” Badalyan said in a post on X.

FM Mirzoyan met with FM Baerbock in Yerevan on November 3.