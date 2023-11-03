Disturbing video shows Azeri soldier ransacking children’s room in abandoned home of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A video posted online shows an Azeri soldier plundering an abandoned house of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azeri soldier, visibly ecstatic, was filmed presumably by one of his comrades, who is heard reveling behind the camera.

The Azerbaijani soldier is seen ransacking the children’s room and grabbing stuffed toys.

In a post on X, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan called out the international community for not responding to the ‘savagery.’

“After keeping the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under a blockade for 10 months, Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, carrying out an ethnic cleansing of Armenians from the entire territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Now, this is what Azeris are doing with the abandoned homes of Armenians. Meanwhile, the international community kept insisting that Azerbaijan is obliged to guarantee the rights and security of Armenians, and Azerbaijan kept responding that they will surely ensure all of that. It turns out, however, that Azerbaijan does not even ensure the safety of empty houses of Armenians, their property in those houses, including children’s toys. Nevertheless, this savagery does not receive any sanctions or condemnation from the same international community," Marukyan said.