German Foreign Minister commemorates Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide shortly after arriving in Yerevan on Friday.

The German FM placed a wreath at the Memorial and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

