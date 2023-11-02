President Khachaturyan visits new HQ of EUMA in Yeghegnadzor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited on November 1 the newly opened headquarters of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) in Yeghegnadzor, the President's Office said in a press release.

EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter welcomed the President and thanked him for the visit.

“Armenia highly values the activity of the EU civilian monitoring mission,” President Khachaturyan said.

Ritter presented details on the monitoring process to the President. The President then toured the EUMA HQ together with Ritter and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, and became acquainted with the main directions of the monitoring mission.

President Khachaturyan will be in Syunik Province until November 3.