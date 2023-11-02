Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial land deal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has cancelled the controversial real estate agreement that would sign away some 25 percent of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem to an Israeli investor for 99 years.

“The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announces that a letter was sent on October 26, 2023 to Xana Gardens Ltd. whereby the Patriarchate informed Xana Gardens of the cancellation of the agreement signed on 8/7/2021 regarding the Armenian Gardens in the Old City, Jerusalem,” the Chancellery of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a press release.