Nuclear Power Plant's second lifespan extension project to be launched in 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The government will allocate 20,2 billion drams in 2024 for the double extension project of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant’s lifespan.

The project will be commenced in 2024, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan told lawmakers Tuesday.

He said there are two processes pertaining to the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

In 2024, 7 billion drams is envisaged for the first, ongoing extension project which began several years ago. “And next year we plan to start the double extension project, the purpose of which is to extend the nuclear power plant’s lifespan until 2036, with corresponding licenses,” Sanosyan said at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 budget.

20,2 billion drams will be allocated next year for this project.