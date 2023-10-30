Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Pobeda Airlines launches Gyumri-Sochi flights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS Pobeda Airlines has launched direct flights from the Russian city of Sochi to Armenia’s Gyumri.

The roundtrip flights will be operated 4 times per week from Sochi International Airport to Shirak International Airport in Gyumri, Armenia International Airports said in a statement.








