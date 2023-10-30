Armenian Economy Minister, British counterparts discuss enhancing Armenia's chamber of commerce system

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan had a meeting with the representatives of the British Chamber of Commerce in London.



"We have discussed further reforms aimed at making the chamber of commerce system in Armenia more efficient, which will enhance the effectiveness of their activities. In order to strengthen trade and business relations between Armenia and Great Britain, we have emphasized the need for more active participation of businessmen in the exchange of information and the organized sector exhibitions," Kerobyan said on his Facebook page.



The Armenian Minister of Economy also held a meeting with representatives of the largest banking and investment corporation, JP Morgan. During the meeting issues related to ensuring access to international markets for corporate businesses were discussed.