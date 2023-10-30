Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible if mutual recognition of territorial integrity is unequivocal – FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A peace treaty is possible between Armenia and Azerbaijan if the mutual recognition of territorial integrity is unequivocal and delimitation of borders is implemented, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Yerevan.

“Ruling out the use of force and xenophobic policy is vital for lasting and dignified peace in the South Caucasus for our people, because we’ve already witnessed their manifestation, and we’ve raised this numerously. Just one month ago the policy of ethnic cleansing was completed in Nagorno-Karabakh, over 100,000 Armenians were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, they left their historical homeland and have now found shelter in Armenia as refugees,” FM Mirzoyan said.

Lasting peace in the region requires commitment, effective steps and abandoning of maximalist aspirations by all countries of the region, the Armenian FM said.

“It is possible to reach sustainable peace, the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan if the recognition of territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan is unequivocal and border delimitation between the two countries is implemented based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent USSR maps,” Mirzoyan said, noting that this is outlined in the October 5 Granada statement. Armenia expects effective support from international partners, Mirzoyan said.

He highlighted addressing the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh for the possibility of developing an atmosphere of mutual trust, as well as addressing the issue of preserving the rich Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.